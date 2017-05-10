Pael faces unbeaten Lumacad in Davao City today

CEBU-BASED pug Renoel Pael is going to put on a show tomorrow afternoon against unbeaten prospect Ryan Lumacad in the main event of Davao Boxing Showdown at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Pavilion in Davao City, one of the highlights of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) 3rd Boxing Convention.

"This is going to be a great fight because our opponent is good. We don't really know if we will win but I'm sure that Pael will put up a good fight because he has trained well," Pael's coach Brix Flores told SunStar Cebu.

Pael of the Rex Wakee Salud Gym guns for the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) super flyweight title against Lumacad.

The 26-year-old Pael is eager to return to his winning ways after losing by unanimous decision to top Aussie prospect Andrew Moloney last February in Australia. He, however, will have his hands full against a very talented fighter in the 25-year-old Lumacad.

Lumacad, a native of Manny Pacquiao's hometown Gen. Santos City, has beaten the likes of journeymen Jetly Purisima, Dondon Narvaez and Juan Purisima. He fought once this year in Japan and settled to a split draw with Go Onaga last January.

Pael is 25-5-1 with 11 knockouts, while Lumacad is 12-0-3 with seven knockouts.

Another Cebu-based pug, Rodel Wenceslao, is also seeing action in the undercard against former amateur standout Adones Cabalquinto in a rematch.

Wenceslao fought Cabalquinto last year, he lost by unanimous decision.

"Our chance is to go for the knockout because it's really hard if we just rely on the scores. As always, if there is a chance, then we'll go for the knockout," said Wenceslao's handler Joeric Calisang. "That's always the game plan that I really want for him but it all depends on Rodel up on the ring."

Since last year's meeting, Wenceslao has lost two more fights against Adones Aguelo and Japanese Hiroki Okada. Cabalquinto also lost his next two against Quadratillo Abduqaxorov and Al Rivera.

Wenceslao is 11-14-1 with four knockouts, while Cabalquinto is 23-3 with 15 knockouts.