PHL opens AFC Girls 15 with 2-0 win vs. Indons

THE Philippines is off to a hot start in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Girls Under-15 Championship with a 2-0 victory over Indonesia last Tuesday at the KM16 Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.

Viviana Cera hit the first goal in the 20th minute, while Katelyn Alexander followed it up with another goal in the 33rd to give the Philippines three points on the table.

Cebuana Rizamae Ugbaniel started for the Philippines at goal and posted a clean sheet in her first cap for the country.

In the other Group B match, Cambodia edged out Singapore, 2-1.

The Philippines takes the early Group B leadership with three points and just ahead of Cambodia, which also has three points, on goal difference. Singapore is third, while Indonesia sits at last place. The Pinays will gun for their second straight win when they take on Cambodia in their next game.

The top two teams of Group A and Group B will face each other in a crossover semifinal round.

Group A is made up of Thailand, Myamar, Malaysia, Vietnam and host Laos.