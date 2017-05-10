Top 4 teams battle for Hinapakay title | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Top 4 teams battle for Hinapakay title

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Top 4 teams battle for Hinapakay title

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
By
Richiel S. Chavez

ONLY four teams remain and will continue their bid for the championship crown in the 2017 Hinapakay sa Talamban-Fiesta Tournament this Sunday at the Talamban Elementary School softball field.

The two-month-long softball tournament will come to a finale with four teams slugging it out in the Page Playoff System.

The top-seeded Bulldogs, who finished the elimination with six wins against one defeat, will face No. 2 Diamonds (5-2). The winner in this matchup will automatically advance to the championship round, while the losing squad will have to play another game to qualify.

In the second game, the third-seeded Primos (5-3) will take on No.4 Navigators (4-3).The winning team will face the loser between Bulldogs and Diamonds for the final ticket to the finals.

The championship game will be played in the afternoon.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 11, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments