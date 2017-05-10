Top 4 teams battle for Hinapakay title

ONLY four teams remain and will continue their bid for the championship crown in the 2017 Hinapakay sa Talamban-Fiesta Tournament this Sunday at the Talamban Elementary School softball field.

The two-month-long softball tournament will come to a finale with four teams slugging it out in the Page Playoff System.

The top-seeded Bulldogs, who finished the elimination with six wins against one defeat, will face No. 2 Diamonds (5-2). The winner in this matchup will automatically advance to the championship round, while the losing squad will have to play another game to qualify.

In the second game, the third-seeded Primos (5-3) will take on No.4 Navigators (4-3).The winning team will face the loser between Bulldogs and Diamonds for the final ticket to the finals.

The championship game will be played in the afternoon.