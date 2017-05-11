Omega Tri team looks to win Team Challenge in Dipolog

THE Rider Omega Pro Triathlon aims to conquer the Team Challenge event of the 2017 Dipolog Triathlon this Sunday in Dipolog City.

The Cebu-based squad will cast more than 25 athletes for the 1.5-kilometer swim, 60K bike and 14K run race which starts and ends at the Sunset Boulevard.

Tonyson Luther Lee, the team’s manager, told SunStar Cebu in a quick chat that they will be fielding three teams in the Team Challenge, with the hopes to sweep the podium spots for the Team Challenge.

The Team Challenge is a competition in age-group category wherein every rider will be given corresponding scores based on their time and ranking. The points of every rider will be credited to the team.

The Omega Pro Team 1 comprises Paul Jumamil, Brian Borling, Edwin Yu, Welmar Saavedra, Feelin Torres, Alton and Lorna Amor.

The Team 2 will be composed of Banjo Norte, national team member for duathlon Joland Olmilla, Chris Capistrano, Johnny Ferniz, Cianyl Gonzalez, Jun Marq Ocana, Jeffrey Codino and Sean Yu.

Actor Paul Jake Castillo will head the third team with teammates Frederic Castaneda, Enzo Amor, Lorhiz Echavez-Lopez, Ivy Kyono, Renier Englis and Steve Cortes.

Omega Pro will also compete in the relay category with swimmer Karen Mae Andaya, cyclist Jessie Sanchez and formidable runner Prince Joey Lee.