Tuburan beats Danao, stays unbeaten in Gov. Cup

MIKE Parilla scored six points and Joycelee Oropino added five in extra period as Tuburan outscored Danao City 14-10 for a a thrilling 108-104 overtime win to get a hold on to the top of the Bracket 2 North Division standing of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-cities/municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Tuburan Municipal Gym last Wednesday.

Tuburan was ready to score its third straight win in regulation but Danao City refused to lose just yet as they rallied behind the 10 points of Ricardo Moral Jr., the seven points of Niño Marquez and the four points of Edz Daniel Vallena to send the game into overtime.

Oropino opened the extra time with a triple and a bucket as Tuburan seized the momentum early to stay unbeaten after three games, while handing Danao City its second loss in four games..

Oropino who scored 12 in the third period scored the game high 32 points, Jusay and Parilla contributed 20 points each and Alson Sevilla finished with 16 points for Tuburan while Moral lead Danao City scorers with 21 points, Marquez added 19 and Vallena and Ralph Laurence Nadela scattered 14 points, respectively.

Danao’s loss gave idle Balamban (2-1) the temporary second place as Carmen (2-2) also suffered a stingy defeat handed by the erstwhile winless Borbon (1-2), 89-76 and Sogod also improved to 2-2 following an 85-79 win over Asturias (0-3).

Tuburan will try to grab a quarterfinals seat tonight when they faces the winless Asturias squad at 6:30 p.m., while Balamban will try to hold on to the second places as they aimed to beat Carmen at 5 p.m., as Borbon is hoping to score its second win against Sogod in the main game.

Barili, meawhile regained its composure as they defeated Dumanjug 87-78 to improve to 3-1 while Alegria notched its first win after four games following an 89-71 win over home team Alcantara (0-4).

Meanwhile, Argao (2-2) will try to muddle things up but it would be a tougher task as they play South Division 1 powerhouse Talisay City Aqua Stars (3-1) at 8 p.m. following the quest of San Fernando Spartans (3-1) to forge a three-way lead as they seek victory over Naga City (1-3) at 6:30 p.m.