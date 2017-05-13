Aguilar wins 2 titles in Supercross

AGELESS Glenn Aguilar proved he still has more than enough gas in his tank as he topped the Pro Open and Expert Division competition of the recently concluded Man and Machine Supercross Series 2017 held at the South Road Properties last Sunday.

Aguilar showed Cebuanos Jubenille Abellar and Jonjon Adlawan and Iloilo rider Donark Yuson that he still has the nerves of a 20-year-old by beating the younger rivals in the top two classes.

Aguilar defeated Abellar and Yuson in the 450cc Pro Open Category and Adlawan and Yuson in the 250cc Expert Class to take home two titles.

Winning alongside Aguilar were Jougee Basco (Intermediate), Ehrjun Codeniera (novice production), Lance Quinicot (beginner’s production), Joel Andrin (40+ novice), Rex Barbaso (40+ expert), Joy Jocson (50+ novice), Pepo Rubi (50+ expert), Arnel Lacnit (veterans), Joshua de Manuel (elite category).

Hans Torseten (peewee 50cc), Jeanette Olanda (peewee 65cc), Dougee Basco (mini 80cc), RK Cuesta (ladies), Clinton Gualiza (local endure), Willie Borces (underbone) and Rex Pepito winning the new category the Buggy 4x4 competition.

The race was supported by Man & Machine Racing, SM Seaside City Cebu, Unifeeds Nature’s Spring, Fox, Jela Construction, Aledan Marketing and KTM Cebu.