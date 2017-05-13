Boljoon looks to book quarters slot in Gov. Cup caging

BOLJOON will try to correct the mistakes that pulled back their quest for a quarterfinals seat as they play the other quarterfinal hopeful Dalaguete in the South Division Bracket 2 action at 8 p.m. in Dalaguete Municipal Gym.

Tuburan, on the other hand, will try to make its quarterfinal round campaign on a strong note in the North Division Bracket 2 as they play the unpredictable Sogod in Asturias Municipal gym at 6:30 p.m.

Boljoon and Dalaguete are tied at the top along with Samboan and Ginatilan with two wins and one loss.

But while Boljoon and Dalaguete will try to knock off each other’s heads, the idle Samboan will play the winless Santander (0-3) at 5 p.m., while Ginatilan plays the struggling Oslob (1-2) in the 6:30 p.m. game in Dalaguete.

Tuburan, meanwhile, escaped with another thrilling win to take the solo lead in Bracket N2 after picking its third straight win in as many games. As of press time last night, they played the winless Asturias five in Borbon Municipal gym, hoping to get the first quarterfinal round slot in their division.

Tuburan had to play extra carefully as Sogod is trying to muddle things up, as they also seek a slot in the more exciting quarterfinal round.

Sogod, however, needed extra firepower in the game against home team Borbon last night, when they also tried to sneak from behind for the hotly contested quarterfinal seat.