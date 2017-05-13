Go sets new milestone in Seton Hall
SENIOR Lloyd Jefferson Go of Guadalupe, Cebu City was named the Big East Men’s Golf Player of the Year for a second time on Thursday.
Go becomes the first two-time Player of the Year in Seton Hall men’s golf history and the first Big East golfer to repeat since Notre Dame’s Max Scodro in 2012.
Go is capping his extraordinary collegiate career with arguably the greatest single-year effort in Seton Hall history. Named Big East Golfer of the Week three times this year, he currently maintains a 70.82 stroke average, which is the lowest for a single-year in program history. Most recently, Go tied as the runner-up at the 2017 Big East Championship and led the conference in stroke average this year. In 10 tournaments in 2016-17, he recorded eight top-10 finishes and seven top-5 finishes.
Go had five tournaments in which he shot under-par and 16 sub-par rounds this year. Among those tournaments, he broke the Seton Hall par-72, three-round score with an 11-under-par, 205, at the Loyola Intercollegiate, and the par-72, two-round score with a 6-under-par, 138, at the Hartford Hawks Invitational. Go’s 7-under-par, 203, at The Doc Gimmler set the Pirates’ record for lowest par-70, three-round score. He also recorded his third career victory with a 9-under-par, 204, at the Princeton Invitational this spring. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 13, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!