Go sets new milestone in Seton Hall

SENIOR Lloyd Jefferson Go of Guadalupe, Cebu City was named the Big East Men’s Golf Player of the Year for a second time on Thursday.

Go becomes the first two-time Player of the Year in Seton Hall men’s golf history and the first Big East golfer to repeat since Notre Dame’s Max Scodro in 2012.

Go is capping his extraordinary collegiate career with arguably the greatest single-year effort in Seton Hall history. Named Big East Golfer of the Week three times this year, he currently maintains a 70.82 stroke average, which is the lowest for a single-year in program history. Most recently, Go tied as the runner-up at the 2017 Big East Championship and led the conference in stroke average this year. In 10 tournaments in 2016-17, he recorded eight top-10 finishes and seven top-5 finishes.

Go had five tournaments in which he shot under-par and 16 sub-par rounds this year. Among those tournaments, he broke the Seton Hall par-72, three-round score with an 11-under-par, 205, at the Loyola Intercollegiate, and the par-72, two-round score with a 6-under-par, 138, at the Hartford Hawks Invitational. Go’s 7-under-par, 203, at The Doc Gimmler set the Pirates’ record for lowest par-70, three-round score. He also recorded his third career victory with a 9-under-par, 204, at the Princeton Invitational this spring. PR