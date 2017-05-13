Limpag: Coaching casualties in the Cesafi

FIRST it was Rommel Rasmo of the University of San Carlos, now it’s Kern Sesante of the University of Cebu. It used to be there was security of tenure being a coach in Cebu’s basketball scene, but now, all of the sudden you’ve got two coaches getting sacked.

My seven-year-old kid once told me that he thought a sacking means a manager (he’s a football fan) gets shoved into a sack and carried to another club. There was nothing of that sort involved in both sacking, but a sacking it was.

For Rasmo, he was surprised to learn he was going to be replaced because he was already preparing for the new season months away, while Sesante’s sacking came after he already completed the lineup for the new season.

Sesante will be replaced by Yayoy Alcoseba, who some say is Cebu’s most gifted tactician. Formerly of Southwestern University, the fiery Yayoy’s stint with the Cobras ended with two Cesafi titles in five years. He also had stints in the national finals of the PCCL, which introduced his brand of coaching to national TV.

For years, the UC Webmasters have relied on local talent, forgoing the practice of some schools of getting Africans as imports but with Yayoy on board, I think that might change.

For good or for bad, it all depends on your perspective. Remember, it was Yayoy who brought the celebrated Ben Mbala to Cebu before his much celebrated transfer to De La Salle University a few years ago.

Will Yayoy be bringing in another Mbala-type of player? I guess the new Cesafi basketball season will be unlike any other with these developments over at USC and UC.

I wonder if the other coaches in the other schools are checking their contracts for contingencies should the fates of Rasmo and Sesante fall on them.

PFL WEEK 1. After the first week of the Philippine Football League, Meralco and Global both share the lead after scoring wins in their debut, while Davao pulled a surprise wit ha 1-1 draw against Ilocos United.

And, after just a week into the new season, there are already changes in the schedule to accommodate the AFC Cup campaigns of both Ceres and Global. They could have factored this in the schedule but, the PFL didn’t so, change is coming in the schedule.

The question everyone wants answered is this: When will Global FC play at home?

And your answer is as good as mine. I don’t know.