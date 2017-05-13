National Age Group receives positive feedback

FOLLOWING the departure of the last contingent, the local organizer of the 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships at Robinsons Galleria got a pat on the back from participants and officials of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) for a successful hosting.

In a usually messy competition, Cebu lead organizer Engineer Edilberto “John” Velarde set the bar high for the next host, which is Iloilo City, to at least duplicate their feat despite financial constraints that hounded the tournament.

“I am very thankful that despite our financial problems, we were able to pull off a successful hosting of the tournament that everybody left Cebu without complaints like the ones we were having in the past tournaments. The last time, the host spent P800,000 but still there were still complaints about billeting and disorganized tournament procedures,” Velarde told SunStar Cebu.

The Cebu tournament spent an estimate of less than P400,000. Velarde had to lower the cash prizes and had to rely mostly on volunteers for the event to be successful.

“I had to lower the prizes. From P220,000, I brought it down to P175,000. Trimmed down the number of officials and arbiters. We only brought in officials outside of Cebu if their expertise was badly needed. The rest are local arbiters. The volunteers defined the success of the tournament. For one, the services of Marie Ernestine School, who took care of the opening and closing programs as well as the documentation. They were the backbone of the tournament. They made it successful,” Velarde added.

NCFP executive director Red Dumuk also gave the Cebu hosting high marks.

“Great hosting, and job well done. We expected less but you delivered more,” Dumuk said in his text to Velarde.