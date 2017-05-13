PHL team clinches semis slot in AFF U15

THE Philippines clinched a semi-finals spot in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Girls Under-15 Championship 2017 after another win the other day.

The Philippines beat Cambodia, 3-0, in Group B action at the KM16 Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.

Katelyn Alexander yet again continued where she left off in that match with Indonesia and scored the opening goal for the Philippines against Cambodia in the 14th minute. Forward Maria Lazo made it 2-0 just before halftime after hitting her target in the 40th minute.

Anya Fuentes scored the Philippines' third goal in the 66th minute.

Cebuana Rizamae Ugbaniel again got the starting spot in the goalkeeper's position and kept another clean sheet.

Singapore, on the other hand, squeaked past Indonesia, 2-1, to stay alive in the tournament. Indonesia has been eliminated after two defeats.

The Philippines stays at the top with six points, while Singapore and Cambodia battle for the other semi-finals spot with three points each.

The Philippines faces Singapore today, while Cambodia takes on Indonesia.