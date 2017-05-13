Rotary Club of Cebu sets Corporate Triathlon event

FOLLOWING a successful fun run last weekend, the Rotary Club of Cebu hopes to mirror that success in its Citrineland Rotary Corporate Triathlon next month.

“The Gift of Life Run was successful,” said incoming Rotary Club of Cebu president Bing Martinez. “We made a little money, enough to pay for one operation just from registrations. The Corporate Triathlon is the second step and hopefully we will get the same success we had from the fun run last Sunday.”

The Run for Gift of Life drew a total of 2,000 runners last Sunday morning at the Robinsons Galleria.

The Rotary Club of Cebu hopes to raise more funds in its Rotary Corporate Triathlon on June 11 in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.

Preparation

One of the club’s members, Bernard Von Sia, a triathlete himself, said that this race follows a route similar to the IronMan and should be a good tune-up race for IronMan 70.3 athletes in August.

“This is a perfect tuneup for the IronMan, especially for the first-timers, “ said Sia. “It has a very challenging swim.”

It will be a grueling 70.6 kilometer race, with a 1.6-kilometer swim, a 50-kilometer bike and a 10-kilometer run.

The race has an elite division and five age groups, in which the top three finishers will be awarded.

The Rotary Club of Cebu is targeting a total of 300 athletes and has reached half of its target.

All the proceeds of this race will fund the operation of 18 kids with Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) through the club’s 10-year-old “Gift of Life” program.