2,000 join Color Manila challenge run

THOUSAND of runners will hit the streets of Cebu for the Color Manila CM Challenge Run at the Cebu Business Park, Ayala Center Cebu today (Sunday).

Organizers said that about 2,000 runners will take part in the fun run, which is known for the colored powder that gets tossed at participants.

“Previous participants can expect more obstacles, mazes and challenges from this race, as we have put more exciting elements into it,” said Color Manila’s Justine Cordero.

The participants will be divided in four categories—the 16-kilometer, 10K, 5K and 3K.

The fun run will have the usual color festival and various color stations along the route.

Race director Joel Juarez said that the obstacles on the course will make the race more exciting this year.