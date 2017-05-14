Estenzo hands over UC sports to Honoridez

FOLLOWING the surprising move of University of Cebu, Webmasters team manager Baldomero Estenzo gave up his authority as the school’s overall sports coordinator effective May 16.

And upon his recommendation, UC President Atty. Augusto Go named table tennis coach Jessica Honoridez as Estenzo’s replacement.

“I told Atty. Go, ‘Sir I don’t want to have anything to do with your sports program.’ Then he asked me who my replacement will be and I recommended Jessica. She is more than capable of replacing me as the overall sports coordinator. She was loyal to the school and she has produced a good number of successful athletes,” Estenzo said.

Estenzo gave up being the team manager of the college basketball team and overall sports coordinator of the school after Go appointed Yayoy Alcoseba to coach the Webmasters.

“I have to resign to give a free hand to Yayoy. Because we have contradicting principles since I always believe in developing homegrown talents. Ever since, I am not in favor of having an import, because it means one Filipino deprived of an athletic scholarship,” Estenzo added.

However, Estenzo will continue his other functions at the university—being the dean of the College of Law and the school’s executive vice-chancellor.

Honoridez, for her part, thanked Go and Estenzo for their trust and confidence in her.

“This is a tremendous task they have given me. But I will take the challenge, because Atty. Go and Atty. Estenzo believed that I can do what was entrusted to me. I’ll just focus on what is right and do what is the best for the interest of UC. I’ll do everything to prove that I am worthy of their trust,” Honoridez told SunStar Cebu.

However, Estenzo is not completely shying away from the school basketball operation as he continues to serve as consultant to high school coach Joevir Samonte.

“Coach Samonte has asked me to stay and help him with the high school basketball program. I do believe that this team has gained enough talents to become a champion, that’s why I agreed to stay,” Estenzo added.

As for Kern Sesante, the displaced college team coach, Estenzo planned to hire him as one of the professors in the college of law.