Gilas clobbers Myanmar in Seaba
GILAS Pilipinas opened its campaign for the title retention in the 2017 Southeast Asian Basketball Association (Seaba) Men’s tournament with a 107-point manhandling, 147-40, over Myanmar at the Araneta Coliseum Friday evening.
The Nationals did not show any mercy as they pounded the smaller and shorter Myanmar from the get go, starting with a 17-0 run.
Coach Chot Reyes has no intention of slowing down as he continued to send naturalized player Andray Blatche and the top PBA players who likewise did not show mercy until the final buzzer.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 14, 2017.
