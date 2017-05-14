Mendoza: Alyssa hurting PHL team with her weak alibis

PRIORITIES are what make great athletes.

I guess Alyssa Valdez has yet to digest that to the full.

Since she arrived from a supposed playing stint in Bangkok, Alyssa seems a changed person.

Seemingly, her schedules are in chaos, to say the least.

Which is which, only she knows.

What is urgent, what is not, only she knows

No doubt she remains one of the hottest, if not the hottest, volleyball properties in the land.

But does she know it?

If yes, then why has she been acting weirdly the past days, if not weeks?

Wasn’t she supposed to leave her volleyball team in Bangkok to join the tryouts for the Philippine volleyball squad to the Southeast Asian Games in August?

She did.

But in the first training session of the national squad, Alyssa missed it, according to the Inquirer’s Marc Anthony Reyes.

Marc wrote that of the remaining four training schedules of the PHL crew, Alyssa was present only once.

In fairness, Alyssa has apologized.

“I’m doing everything I can to be able to help the national team,” Alyssa told Marc.

How can you help if you will attend just one of the five practice sessions initially scheduled?

Alyssa’s reply: “I’m really sorry but some of the practice schedules were in conflict with some of my commitments.”

Commitments. Isn’t the national team your first commitment?

Admit it: Something’s wrong somewhere, Alyssa.

Two practice sessions Alyssa missed in favor of her club team.

Not right.

The Gilas Pilipinas basketball team, when it was finally formed, had its PBA players leave their mother clubs in preparation for the SEABA cagefest now ongoing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

That’s what you call correct priorities.

Leave the secondary and tertiary and devote all your energies to the primary: To give your all for flag and country.

That’s unadulterated commitment: Focus only to the immediate task at hand, which is to sacrifice personal interest and offer everything first to national pride and glory.

So that I can’t blame volleyball national coach Francis Vicente for being disappointed to the hilt over Alyssa’s seemingly half-hearted approach to our team’s preparation for the SEA Games.

Repent, Alyssa. There’s still time.