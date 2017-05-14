Over 50 fishermen join 2nd 'Bigiw Bugsay' race

OVER 50 local fishermen from Moalboal, Ronda, Alcantara, and Badian joined the annual boat race, "Bigiw Bugsay," in Seaside Park Moalboal Cebu on Saturday, May 13, to pay tribute to the traditional Visayan sailing.

"Bigiw" or known as "sakayan" (boat) in visayan term is a traditional dugout canoe that are paddled or "bugsay" and often utilize the air by using the sails to drive the canoe.

The race, which started in 2016 also aimed to celebrate the Month of the Ocean, is divided into six categories: 200-meter Women's Single paddling, 200-meter Kids-Single paddling, Stand Up Paddling, 3-kilometer Bigiw Paddling Single, 1-kilometer Bigiw Paddling Double, and Bigiw Sailing, all of which are participated by men, women and children.

Lino Tapales defeated last year's paddling champion Fredo Pocong in the 3-kilometer Paddling Single.

“Naningkamot rako og bugsay kay akong kontra kusgan kaayo, karon rako katilaw og daog. (I did my best to paddle my way to victory because my opponents are strong. This is my first time to win the race)," Tapales said.

Venerando Pocong and Allan Pocong also finished in the first place to win the 1-kilometer Bigiw Paddling Double.

Florencia Tapales won the 200-meter Women's Single following a close race between Merly Pocong.

For the 200-meter Kids-Single paddling, Maria Cris Tapales dominated the girls division along with paddler Michael Tapales of the boys division to bring home the trophy.

All winners who finished first in the race received cash a total of P3,000 and some freebies from Epoxy, Oceana, and Island Buzz Philippines.

Most of the participants were fishermen from towns along Tañon Strait, which lies between the islands of Negros and Cebu.

Tañon Strait is the largest marine protected area in the Philippines and is home to around 43,000 fishermen who are dependent on the protected area for their food and livelihood.

Buzzy Budlong, head of Island Buzz Philippines, said the main goal of the activity is to increase the public’s awareness on the marine biodiversity of Tañon Strait and to rekindle and commemorate the maritime culture and tradition of fishers dependent on Tañon Strait for their livelihood.

“We see the value of the Philippine fisheries and change the way they do fishing in order to make it sustainable,” Oceana campaign manager Danny Ocampo said.

Ocampo added they are implementing activities to stop illegal destructive fishing in the country. (SunStar Philippines)