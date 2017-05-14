Pael, Wenceslao lose

CEBU-BASED warriors Renoel Pael and Rodel Wenceslao both suffered losses in last Friday’s Davao Boxing Showdown, one of the highlights of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) 3rd Boxing Convention at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Pavilion in Davao City.

Pael dropped a unanimous decision against unbeaten Ryan Lumacad in a very entertaining co-main feature.

Wenceslao also lost by unanimous decision against former amateur standout Adones Cabalquinto in a rematch.

All three judges gave it to Cabalquinto with identical scores of 97-92.

It was a very exciting fight in which both fighters traded punches.

Wenceslao was deducted a point in the seventh round for a series of low blows.