Po wins CCC matchplay

PETER Tyler Po was crowned as the new club champion after beating Eric Deen, 6 and 4, in the 36-hole championship match of the 2017 Men’s Club Championship Matchplay at the Cebu Country Club (CCC) in Banilad, Cebu City yesterday.

The 17-year-old shotmaker clinched the title after parring hole No.32 to card a 6-up lead and end the match against the five-time club champion and PAL Interclub veteran Deen.

Po’s victory came about two weeks after he nabbed the Philippine Amateur Open title at the Orchard Golf and Country Club —the biggest victory by far of his young golf career.

Po worked early on the championship match as he was ahead by six after 18 holes. He fired a birdie in Par-3 No.3 to taste the first lead and then shot five pars and one birdie on the next six holes to finish the front nine with a 5-up lead.

Deen had his thing going on in the back nine as he shot a birdie in the par-5 11 to trim down the gap to four, but a bogey and a double-bogey on hole Nos.12 and 13 pulled him six down after the 18 holes.

Po had extended the lead to seven after a birdie on the par-5 20 before Deen retaliated with a couple of birdie and a par in holes No. 24, 26 and 29 to bring down the gap to four and stay in contention.

But it was the closest Deen could get as Po kept him at bay, tying hole No. 30 before scoring birdie in par-3 31 and parring No.32 to end the game.

“It feels great. It’s the farthest I have gone in this tournament. I feel glad to able to win it,” said Po, who won the title on his first championship appearance.

Po of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) said that this triumph was the second biggest of his career in 2017, next to the Philippine Amateur Open last month.

“It was great (to play with him). He’s really good, seeing him play in the tournament he really plays well and hits well and scores really good,” Po said of his veteran opponent Deen.

The five-time club champion Deen, meanwhile, showed great sportsmanship as he admired the prowess of the up-and-coming Po.

“I played good but then I think he plays in a different league. Tyler is very talented and has a bright future in golf,” he said.

“I was satisfied with my finish this year. It’s also an inspiration to the children and family who were here. Sport brings everybody closer together,” added the soft-spoken Deen. “It’s not always about winning, its all about sportsmanship. Competing and losing are part of it also. We will try again next year.”

Aside from the championship class, the other golfers played in the 18-hole finals match in Class B, C, D and Super Seniors.

Toby Florendo had a 4 and 3 victory against Frederic Chiongbian to win Class B top honors. The match ended with the former scoring a par in hole No.15 while the latter had a bogey.

Neil Anthony Ong defeated Alvin Tan Unjo, 5 and 3, in the Class C finals. Ong claimed the title as he was 5-up with three holes left.

In the Class D, Thomas Ware dominated Maximo Tan with a 7 and 5 victory. Ware ended the match after hole No.13 with a 7-up lead.

In the Super Seniors, Japanese Masatsugu Ochiai bagged the title after outlasting Ray Gibbs, 4 and 3.