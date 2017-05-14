Quijano: The great Mexican brawl that never was

IT was supposed to be the great Mexican brawl for the ages.

On one end stood the son of a living legend. His fighting pedigree alone summons millions to the arena.

His career had stalled the past few years, but a fight record of 50-2 with 32 KOs is still formidable.

Plus, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr made weight and looked to be in terrific shape for the first time in years, and he vowed to step up for the biggest fight of his career.

On the opposite end stood a red-haired warrior, who was defeated by none except fthe best fighter of this generation.

His fighting style is impeccable, his charisma infectious. Another glorious Mexican warrior on the cusp of being the next Oscar dela Hoya.

Unfortunately, the much ballyhooed fight turned out to be nothing more than a one- sided beating and the fans came home disappointed.

THE FIGHT. It wasn't exactly much of a fight as Chavez came out flat and uninspired while Alvarez was sharp and decisive all throughout.

Chavez is notoriously a slow starter and so his fans bided their time and didn't mind too much that in the first few rounds he was getting speared by jabs and right hands.

Unfortunately, those jabs and right hands turned into furious combinations round after round after round.

In fairness to Chavez he would land a hard punch every now and then, but these were too few and far between to make any significant impact on the fight.

The look of frustration on his legendary father's face seated at ringside summed it all up.

The scorecards 120-108 (thrice) were emblematic of how one-sided the fight was as no judge scored a single round for Chavez.

GGG. During the post-fight interview, the fans were in for a huge surprise as none other than Gennady Golovkin came on top of the ring and was introduced as Saul's next opponent, WWE style.

Of course, the fans lapped it up, relieved to finally have this dream matchup coming into fruition in September.

Chavez was a good test for Alvarez before challenging GGG. Although the former appeared too inept and ineffective in that fight, he was a good metric for size and strength.

