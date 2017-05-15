Jumamoy, Demana in All-Stars

REINHARD Jumamoy and Chinnsai Demana were named All-Stars in the National Training Camp of Jr. NBA Philippines 2017 presented by Alaska and held at the Don Bosco Technical Institute last May 12 and 13, and at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on May 14.

Jumamoy, 13, of the University of San Carlos (USC) North Campus was among the eight boys chosen as Jr. NBA All-Stars along with Kenji Trey Duremdes, Jan Clement Macalalag, and Victorino Torres of La Salle Greenhills; Joachim Eddie Laure of University of Santo Tomas High School; Johndel Austria of Escuela de Sophia-Caloocan; Ian Dominic Espinosa of Ateneo de Iloilo; and Jeryk Dwight Bait, 14, of St. Francis National High School in Lucena.

The 13-year-old Demana of the University of the Visayas, on the other hand, was named for the girls Jr. NBA All-Star squad along with Boni Marylene Solis, Jane Araza and Jeehan Nikaela Ahmed of Chiang Kai Shek College; Jazmine Ann Maniquis of St. Paul Pasig; Lindsey Nacional of La Salle College Antipolo; and Camille Nolasco of Miriam College.

Southwestern University-Phinma’s Jed Cabellon was picked as the Jr. NBA Philippines 2017 Coaches of the Year along with Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan’s Catrina June Biongcog.

Abellana National School’s Princess Delig also received a special award, the “Gatorade Hustle Award.”

Orlando Magic point guard Elfrid Payton and former WNBA star Sue Wicks was in attendance to train the kids along with Jr. NBA coaches Chris Sumner and Jeffrey Cariaso, while NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo graced the final day of the event.