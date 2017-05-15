MCY fest opens in Mingla

AFTER a hiatus of almost three decades, the annual activity that the youth of Minglanilla town looked forward to during the school break is back.

The Minglanilla Council of Youth Summer Sportsfest opened last Sunday at the town’s sports complex with 11 teams.

The MCY, which features both sports and cultural competitions, is open to participants aged 16 to 25 years old.

The sporting events this year are athletics, basketball for men, and volleyball for men and women. Other events are also lined up.

Crowned as Miss MCY Summer Sportsfest 2017 was 16-year-old Ma. Lourdes Arianna Castañares of the Linao Vagrants Association. First runner-up was Leila Arcere Catacutan, 16, of the Youth Development Council team. Second runner-up was Davy Clare Laborada, 18, of the United Youth of Cuanos.

The basketball competition will start on May 17 at the Lipata Central School Gym.

Volleyball action starts on May 23.

The competition follows the same format as the original MCY where youth organizations and not barangays participate in the events.

The other competing teams this year are Abu Knights, Lipata Trail Blazers, KaCom, Tungkil Ground Breakers, BYMP Seabzz, Hoppers, Deca, and Youth Operative Unit.

The MCY was revived through the efforts of former officers of the organization, who believe that today’s youth of the town must also experience what they had in the 1980s until the early 1990s. PR