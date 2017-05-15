Seno tries energy in 2nd ITF

CEBUANO tennis star Jan Godfrey “Noynoy” Seno will try to make his presence felt in international competition as he takes his swings to the 2nd International Tennis Federation (ITF) Terengganu International Junior Championships that will start today in Padang Hiliran Tennis Complex in Terengganu, Malaysia.

Seno is among the 60 players who will be competing for international ranking in the 17-under age bracket, in which Seno is rated No. 12 in the Philippines.

Bogo City Mayor Carlo Martinez is supporting Seno’s quest to gain international exposure and experience in this tournament.

This will be Seno’s fourth stint in Malaysia. His first was the Asian Tennis Federation 14 Under Series in 2013 when he brought home the title.

The second was in the 3rd Penang Asian 14U Series Championship also in 2013 where he finished at 5th place, and in the 8th Malacca ITF International Tennis Champions in 2015.

The Terengganu tournament is part of the ITF Junior Circuit, which is a series of tournaments for top national junior players to compete in and gain experience against international players.

Seno, however, is the only Filipino player in the competition that also had players from Chinese-Taipei, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Belgium and United Kingdom.

Six other Filipino players, that include Philippine No. 2 player John Bryan Decasa Otico, No. 4 Matt Steven Palasan, No. 16 Manuel Balce III, Loucas Julian Fernandez, Rupert Ohrelle Tortal and Matt Garcia, had earlier showed interest to play in the competition, but withdrew.

Seno left after the University of San Carlos-Basic Education Department momentarily canceled all athletic scholarships, which gave the National University Bullpugs the chance to grab Cebu’s No. 1 junior tennis player away from home.