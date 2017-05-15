Surban still at it, places 21st of 50

CEBU’S top-tier mountainbike rider and former national team member Niño Surban is back in competitive racing after about two years of hiatus.

The veteran of international races showed that there’s a lot left in the tank after finishing 21st in the highly-competitive field of the 23rd Asian Mountainbike (MTB) Championships in Xuancheng City in Anhui Province, China last Sunday (PHL time).

Surban of Talamban, Cebu City ended in 21st place out of about 50 riders in a cross-country race joined by 17 Asian countries. Surban finished ahead of national team members Cezar Lapaza Jr. and Edmhel John Flores, who were at 23rd and 33rd, respectively.

“I miss this kind of competitive race. I was a bit far in the ranking, but I really enjoyed it. My last official race before this one was the World Cup in 2015 in Switzerland,” Surban told SunStar Cebu in a chat online.

“I feel like I have strength left, I just lack the training,” added Surban, who only had three weeks of preparation.

On his return, Surban looks to pick up where he left off in the MTB competitive scene two years ago. “I can make it to the Top 10 in the Asian MTB competition. We will work hard to get back on that ranking for next year’s Asian MTB,” he said.

Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez Jr. of PhilCycling said that his ward will be training in Australia in September as preparation for major races.

“He’s officially back in competitive racing. Our goal for next year’s Asian MTB, we want him (Surban) to be at least in the Top 10 again,” said Rodriguez, who’s also the chairman of the Danao City Sports Commission.

“He will join the Philippine MTB National Championships in June and if he performs well he can get back to the (national) team,” he added.

The 23rd Asian MTB Championships was won by Chinese Lyu Xianjing (1:29:30), followed by his compatriots Ma Hao (1:31:50) and Chen Mingrun (1:32:06).