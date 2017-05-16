Fusion, Bio-fresh clash for title

DEFENDING champion Bio-fresh+ and rival Fusion once again face off in the finals of the the Architects+Engineers Basketball Association (A+EBA) 3rd Davies Paints Cup.

Bio-fresh+ earned a trip to the finals after a one-sided 83-52 victory over Superdry Extreme last Saturday night at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Gym.

Bio-fresh+ led all the way and had a dominant second half, outscoring Superdry Extreme, 45-24.

Ayi Armenion put up huge numbers with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, while Justin Aspacio added 24 points and three assists.

Fusion, on the other hand, held its ground to beat Sun & Rain, 85-83.

It was close match with Fusion just leading by five points, 66-61, going into the final quarter. Sun & Rain outgunned Fusion in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to take the win.

Ed Macasling led Fusion with 24 points, three rebounds and a steal. Niel Benedicto had a team high of 11 rebounds but just scored six points, while Kenneth Cadungog added 10.