Limpag: Personal vendetta against Tabal

THE ever vocal Ramon Fernandez posted something curious on Facebook lately, and announced that one National Sport Association president might get declared persona non grata in Cebu. He posted that comment while posting an article about a certain UN rapporteur; I ignored the political angle but asked around what he meant by it.

It seems, up until this day, just three months before the Southeast Asian Games, Cebuano Olympic marathoner Mary Joy Tabal's stint in the Southeast Asian Games isn't a sure thing.

The latest reason will make you want to cry.

Since she was booted out of the national team last year (yes, she left, but we all know that for all intents and purposes, she was sacked) Tabal has been charting her own training path, setting records along the way.

Late last year, when Fernandez and the Philippine Sports Commission began fighting for her spot in the national team, there was resistance from the PSC; so Tabal and her team looked for their own training camp, which they found in Italy through their contacts in Japan.

Apparently, Patafa was miffed because the NSA has plans for training stints in China and Australia.

It has become a chicken-and-egg thing. It would be funny if this doesn't involve our country's best bet in women's marathon.

Up until she left for Italy, Tabal's stint with the national team was uncertain, so she's training on her own; because she's training on her own, her stint with the national team has become uncertain?

Why? You never heard of Patafa requiring Eric Cray and the rest of the Fil-Am athletes getting subjected to their ridiculous rules.

Besides, as I have pointed out numerous times in the past, Patafa—at least the Patafa under Philip Ella Juico—hasn't produced a Mary Joy Tabal. Why are they making the life and career of our Olympian so difficult? In the name of development?

I guess the knee-jerk reaction would be to declare the Patafa president and his minions persona non grata but I disagree. Instead, let's welcome them in Cebu, let's show them what Joy has done and is doing as an ex-national team member.

Let Patafa observe her grassroots program—one that is absent in Patafa—and let them realize the folly of their ways. Patafa can dance its way around why it still hasn't included Joy in the national team but we all know it boils down to one thing.

Pride.

They were embarrassed that an athlete outside their system made it all the way to the Olympics; they were embarrassed that the athlete they maneuvered to be removed from the national team won the Milo marathon; and they are getting embarrassed that up to this day, Joy is still our best women's marathon bet.

Why did the Mary Joy cross the street? To become the best women's marathoner in the country. And now that she is, Patafa is making sure she remains on the other side.