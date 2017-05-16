Macarine swims cold Hudson River in 1:49

OPEN-WATER swimmer Ingemar Macarine added a feather to his cap after swimming in the cold waters of Hudson River in New York, United States last Sunday night (PH time).

The Filipino lawyer and triathlete swam non-stop for 8.4 kms. from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge to Bannerman Island in 1 hour and 49 minutes for his third international open water swim, adding to his swims in California and Maryland in 2014 and 2015.

“It was very cold (swimming Hudson River). I was not able to adjust to the cold weather because I was used to tropical waters in our country,” said Macarine, who was supposed to do a 10K swim, but decided to shorten the distance.

“Diving into the freezing water temperature of the Hudson River combined with cold air temperature came as a shock as I have been used to the tropical waters of my beloved Philippines,” said the environmental advocate.

Macarine has done more than 20 open-water swims in the Philippines for his advocacy: to spread awareness of clean seas and beaches.

Macarine, who works as an Election Officer at Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bohol, will swim the waters of Camiguin next in June as part of his preparation for the 33.7K swim in the English Channel Swim in August.