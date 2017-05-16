Mangana, Pinote top MIGC jungolf

MACTAN Island Golf Club (MIGC) junior golfers showed what they have learned from the summer clinic as they competed in the annual culminating tournament at the club’s layout in Lapu-Lapu City last Monday.

One of the club’s jungolf standouts, Angela Mangana, 15, dominated after carding 84 in the 18-hole tournament to win the girls’ Division III. Ashley Llena fired 97 to settle for second place, while Karla Cabataña shot 101 for third.

Raphael Pinote, 15, flashed 97 to win the boys’ Division I over Kyle Palugod and Toshihiro Khan, who had 101 and 107, respectively.

Hikita Hero, 9, topped the boys’ Division II after scoring 45 in the 9-hole competition. Kenneth Pregoner shot 47 for second place and Frits Dan-dan Guiller came up with 62 to round up the division’s top three golfers.

Maychelle Abad ruled the girls’ Division IV with a score of 45. Jhoana Semilla placed second with 52 and Patricia Salonga came up with 54 for third place.

The junior golfers also had putting contest, Patricia Salonga (39) won the girls’ Division IV, Cabataña (42) reigned in the girls’ Division III, Niño Bacus (47) ruled the boys’ Division II and Raphael Benitez (38) shone in the boys’ Division I.