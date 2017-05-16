Montoya upsets NM Roque in NCPF chessfest

EDSEL Montoya grabbed the Open competition title from NM Merben Roque after beating the latter in the final round of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP)-rated J Center Mall Chess Meet last Friday in Mandaue City.

Roque, who needed only a draw to secure the title, made a blunder at the end to yield the game and the title to Montoya, who came into the final round trailing by a full point.

Montoya found a good offensive line to beat Roque in the final round to snatch the title and the top cash prize of the tournament organized by Eduard de la Torre.

Tie break

Montoya defeated Ryan Pacres on the first round but lost to upstart Michael Pagaran in Round 2 before sweeping his next opponents who included FM Anthony Makinano, Armecito Lumbab, NM Arnolito Cadiz, Rommel Ganzon and Roque.

Montoya, Roque and Ramil Wadim all finished with 6.0 points. But Montoya got higher tie break points of 32.5, while Roque and Wadim had 31.0 and 26.5 respectively.

Ganzon, Pagaran and Cadiz rounded up the top six finishers.

Meanwhile, Kidd Salazar topped the below 1900 ranking competition after scoring 6.0 points followed by Omar Buenaventura (5.5), Jeffu Dorog (5.0) and Angel Naureen Bagano (5.0).

Rey Glenn Patriarca (4.5), Jervy Villarin (4.0), Rigel Amacna (4.0), Junreck Tabuco (4.0), Gabriel Lastimosa (4.0), Jerald Villarin (3.5), Jasia Dorog (3.5) and Bro. Fred Taboada (3.5) completed the Top 10 finishers list.