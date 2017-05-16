Paint the town, run

A LIVELY and colorful running event will take center stage in Cebu as the A-Plus All-Weather Paint celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The third edition of the A-Plus All Weather Paint Run is set on June 4 at the Ayala Terraces. This time, the famous color run concept will be incorporated.

The running event is open to all fitness buffs and enthusiasts, and will feature three categories—the 12-kilometer, 6K and 3K. All the categories will have the men’s and women’s divisions. The first 100 finishers in every category will each receive a medal.

The biennial fun run, which started in 2013, will continue its noble cause as all the proceeds will be donated to the Asilo de la Milagrosa Orphanage, to assist the education and basic needs of the children in the facility.

“For the last eight years, we (the A-Plus All-Weather Paint) have adopted Asilo. They are one of the institutions who really need financial support,” Pepito Lim, the company’s general manager in Visayas and Mindanao, said during the press conference yesterday.

Sister Myra Mondia of the Asilo de la Milagro Orphanage is grateful for the continued assistance as it will help about 65 children in their facility.

To boost the number of participants, the organizers tapped the Business and Processing Outsourcing (BPO) industry as one of its partners. Every employee from the BPO industry can avail themselves of a P100 registration fee discount.

A total of P65,000 cash prizes will be shelled out for the competitive runners. The Top 5 in every division will receive a cash prize. All the participants, meanwhile, will get a chance to win exciting items in the raffle draw.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, the company will also give assistance to deserving students from Cebu Institute of Technology University, West Mindanao, University of Bohol, University of Mindanao, Siliman University and University of San Agustin.

“We will give a one-year whole tuition assistance for two deserving students from each school,” said Lim.

The registration fee for the run is at P450 for the 12K, P400 for the 6K and P350 for the 3K. Registration has started at the Runnr Store in Ayala Center Cebu and Toby’s Store in SM Cebu.