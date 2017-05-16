Quijano: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. shows consistency

IN this age of smartphones where mobile devices have become smarter than their owners, nothing much is left to secrecy. The ease by which videos and pictures are uploaded online for the whole world to gawk at has, to a certain degree, increased transparency.

Nobody is safe nowadays, from the crazy road rage motorist, to the uncouth public official down to those who have illicit preferences.

​More so popular athletes and prizefighters whose lives can be chronicled digitally by almost any dumbo with a smartphone.

JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR. You remember him, do you? He was last seen over the weekend, losing 12 straight rounds to Canelo Alvarez in a spiritless, uninspired effort.

​Which is why the short clip of him circulating on the internet after the fight, lying on a bed while a bevy of nubile, scantily clad beauties hovered over him has drawn snickers and criticism.

​Now mind you, what he does after a fight is his own concern, and I’ve never been one to unfairly criticize an athlete for something that is not my goddamn business.

It would have been different if he did his canoodling while deep in training for a big fight.

​But this is different. And I’m not going to be like the rest of these hypocrites who proselytize about why he had the gall to celebrate like this after a non-effort on top of the ring.

​All I’m going to say is that the image of him with his hands up, unresponsive while the girls ogled him and poked him looked suspiciously similar to the scene that unfolded Saturday night when Canelo was all over him, yet he seemed lifeless and unresponsive.

​Sigh… Well at least he’s been consistent. I’ll give him that (insert laughing face emoji here).

UFC 211. Last Sunday, Stipe Miocic stamped his superiority over the heavyweight division by avenging a prior loss to former champion Junior Dos Santos.

​The first meeting they had went the full route. But in the rematch, Miocic bucked a hard kick to his shin that had him limping by stopping dos Santos at the 2.22 mark of the first round.

​Miocic found the mark early with big right hands, and one particularly brutal one which landed had Dos Santos going down and covering up. Miocic followed it up with a series of left hands hands that had the ref calling for the denouement of the fight abruptly.

VERBATIM. “Oh yeah, 100 per cent. I would love to do that”

-UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on fighting boxing’s new undisputed champ, Anthony Joshua.

