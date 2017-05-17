Global Cebu FC to defend home turf

GLOBAL Cebu FC tries to defend its turf in a home match against visiting Singapore club Home United FC in the first of a two-legged Asean Zone - Zonal semi-finals tonight at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Global Cebu FC looks to continue its streak by beating Home United FC at home. Global Cebu FC has won its last three matches in the AFC and also won its debut in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

Global Cebu FC beat 2015 AFC Cup winner Johor Darul Ta'zim, 3-2; outclassed Magwe FC, 4-2; and crushed Beoungket Angkor FC, 3-1. The Cebu club edged out JPV Marikina FC, 2-1, in the PFL the other weekend.

After losing 1-0 to Yadanarbon in its opening match of Group H, Home United FC has won three in a row–3-2 and 5-4 wins over Than Quang Ninh and a 4-1 beating of Yadanarbon.

Global Cebu FC boasts of an accurate passing rate of 79 percent and has a tendency to take control of the ball, averaging 51 percent ball possession.

Home United FC, however, is more accurate with a 54 percent shooting clip compared to Global Cebu FC's 40 percent. The Singapore side is also averaging more goals with three, compared to Global Cebu FC's 2.1 goals per game, heavily relying on Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat.

Global Cebu FC will miss the services of Brazilian defender Wesley Dos Santos, who is suspended for this match, but will rely on Paul Mulders, Darryl Roberts and Hikaru Minegishi.

The second leg will be on May 30 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Ceres Negros FC, on the other hand, is also seeing action in the Asean Zone-Zonal semi-finals tomorrow night at the Stadium Tan Sri Dato' Haji Yunos in Johor Baru, Malaysia.