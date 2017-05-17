Limpag: The volleyball wars

VOLLEYBALL is arguably the second-most popular sport in the country, thanks to the popularity of the women’s game, but in terms of politics, it’s way up there at No. 1, belonging to the same level as the Pilipinas Basketball and Basketball Association of the Philippines wars a decade ago.

That war, played out in the media to the fullest with even the Philippine Sportswriters Association making known its stance with a pooled editorial, led to the creation of the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas.

The volleyball wars between the Philippine Volleyball Association and the Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas of Peping Cojuangco (see how some problems in Philippine sports have his signature?) are sometimes played like the US vs Russia cold war, with both groups not facing each other head on.

The FIVB, the international body for the sport, has decided that, for now, the LVPI is the official NSA for volleyball in the Philippines and as such, is the only body with the legal authority to manage the sport in the country. I add the word “for now” because the FIVB said the final decision will be made in the world congress in 2018, so PVF has one year to change the mind of FIVB. In the same way, LVPI has one year to show the FIVB that it made the right decision by recognizing them.

And, just like when all of this started three years ago with Peping’s openly endorsing LVPI, we can all just watch, sit back and marvel how narrow the definition of volleyball officials is when it comes to “national.”

Has anyone felt the presence of LVPI outside of Manila? When this whole thing started, PVF regional directors were confident they had the mandate but when the dust settled, they soon found out that the organization they belong to was no longer legitimate.

With volleyball growing popular over the years, I’ve always thought that this war wasn’t about who gets to become the legit organization for the sport in the country, but who gets to control the professional scene, which is limited to Manila. The latest chapter of the volleyball war--the failure of a professional league to secure the permits for its imports--is proof of that. Accusations are being hurled back and forth and to be frank, I’m not interested in who’s right or who’s wrong.

What I’m interested in is what I’ve been raising the past few years. Where’s the program for the sport outside Manila? Where are the tournaments outside Manila? Where is LVPI’s grassroots program?

FIVB can declare both groups illegal for all I care, all I want is for the NSA for volleyball to be truly national in scope and to be not limited to Manila. With the popularity of the sport sky-rocketing, its potential is also limitless.

But because both groups’ leaders are busy tearing each other’s throats, we can all just sit back and watch them go through with it.