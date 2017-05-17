Norte, Remolino win in Dipolog tri

CEBU’S Banjo Norte and junior triathlete Andrew Kim Remolino were crowned champions in their respective divisions of the Dipolog 104 Triathlon at the Sunset Boulevard in Dipolog City over the weekend.

Norte of Rider Omega Pro Triathlon Team showed his class in the 1.5-kilometer swim, 60K bike and 15K run race, winning the men’s long distance overall title with a time of 3 hours 1 minute and 36 seconds.

The ace rider of Omega Pro gained some ground in the run segment with 1:01:21 after a close race in the swim and bike portions which he completed at 26:45 and 1:33:25.

The Omega Pro Team had a 1-2 finish after Paul Jumamil crossed the finish line next in 3:03:19. Satar Salem placed third overall with 3:05:30.

Cebu’s Feelin Torres finished third overall in the women’s division with a time of 3:49:49 behind eventual winner Sittie Aminah Dimaporo and second placer Leyann Ramo who clocked 3:40:23 and 3:42:39.

In the sprint race, Cebuano and national junior triathlon team member Remolino conquered the 750-meter swim, 30K bike and 7.5K run race. The pride of Talisay City completed the course in 2:01:44 en route to winning the men’s 29-under crown.

Alfred Latrell Pacabis came second in 2:03:43 and Maciej Kotas clocked 2:06:52 and settled for third place.

Another junior triathlete Issa Priagula of Maria Montessori International School reigned in the women’s 34-Under class. Priagula timed 2:21:59 to outlast Kimi Jade Wee (2:31:52) and Gwyneth Recenter (2:34:10) for the title.