Omega Gym’s wards prepare for tough fights next month

OMEGA Gym prospects Salatiel Amit and Jimboy Haya are in for tough fights next month.

Amit gets a step up in competition and faces off with once highly world-rated Froilan Saludar, while Haya takes on unbeaten youngster Vince Paras on June 10 at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex in Mandaue City.

The 25-year-old Amit is off to a good start this year after a bad ending in 2016. Amit lost to Jonathan Taconing by a 10th round technical knockout in the regional title fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) International light flyweight crown. He, however, bounced back after moving back the flyweight division with a one-sided unanimous decision over Renerio Arizala in March.

Saludar, who once had lofty rankings as a flyweight, is now only rated in one organization, the WBC, at No. 22.

The 28-year-old Saludar is also off to a good start in this year with a first-round stoppage of Roque Lauro. His last fight in 2016 was a unanimous decision loss to Takuma Inoue in Japan.

Saludar owns a win over latest Donnie Nietes opponent Komgrich Nantapech and his only other loss is against two-time world title challenger McWilliams Arroyo.