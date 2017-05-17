Omega Gym’s wards prepare for tough fights next month
OMEGA Gym prospects Salatiel Amit and Jimboy Haya are in for tough fights next month.
Amit gets a step up in competition and faces off with once highly world-rated Froilan Saludar, while Haya takes on unbeaten youngster Vince Paras on June 10 at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex in Mandaue City.
The 25-year-old Amit is off to a good start this year after a bad ending in 2016. Amit lost to Jonathan Taconing by a 10th round technical knockout in the regional title fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) International light flyweight crown. He, however, bounced back after moving back the flyweight division with a one-sided unanimous decision over Renerio Arizala in March.
Saludar, who once had lofty rankings as a flyweight, is now only rated in one organization, the WBC, at No. 22.
The 28-year-old Saludar is also off to a good start in this year with a first-round stoppage of Roque Lauro. His last fight in 2016 was a unanimous decision loss to Takuma Inoue in Japan.
Saludar owns a win over latest Donnie Nietes opponent Komgrich Nantapech and his only other loss is against two-time world title challenger McWilliams Arroyo.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 18, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!