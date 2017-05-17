Panthers, Rams advance to semifinal round

THE Panthers and the Rams are off to the semi-finals of Season 8 of the Elite Basketball Club Cebu, joining the Sharks and the Tigers, after quarterfinal wins last Sunday night at the Visayan Glass Basketball Gym.

The defending champion Panthers crushed the Wolves, 75-71, in a rematch of last year’s finals.

Stephen Sanchez led the Panthers in double digit scoring along with Neil Buot, Jundy Dimitiman, Mark Panerio and Emmanuel Pateña.

Sanchez had 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Dimitiman, Buot Panerio and Patena had 11 points each.

Dimitiman, one of the candidates for season MVP, also grabbed eight rebounds and swatted two shots.

Dexter Cabasan was the only Wolves player in double digits with 12 points along with two steals. Michael Paquibot grabbed 10 boards along with five points, a block and a steal.

The Rams' road to the semi-finals was easier and they walked away with a default victory over the Bulldogs. The No. 1 seed Panthers face off with the No. 4 seed Tigers, while No. 2 Rams are up against the No. 3 Sharks in the semi-finals.