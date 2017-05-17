Samboan boots out Boljoon in Gov. Cup

JOSHUA Balankig exploded in the final two minutes to help Samboan weather the repeated rallies of Boljoon for an 86-80 win to take the solo leadership in the South Division Bracket 2 in the 2017 Cebu Governor's Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament Tuesday night at the Samboan basketball court.

Samboan was about to blow a 16-point lead entering the fourth quarter when Kenjie Gumera unloaded 15 points, including four triples that ignited life into the visiting squad.

But Balankig of Paref-Springdale Titans saved Samboan after scoring eight straight points in the final two minutes just as the guns of Louie Jay Señagan, Eve's Niño Manolong and Michael France Rosal started to conk out under the tough defense of Boljoon.

Samboan was tentative at the start, while Boljoon was scoring at will early with Gumera scoring 10 markers to lead the visitors to a 21-14 start.

Samboan got its bearings following a triple by Christopher John Catipay at the start of the second period and Boljoon was eventually outscored, 53-30, paving the way for the home team's 67-51 lead at the start of the final period.

However, Catipay failed to score again and Señagan's and Rosal's productions were limited after scoring nine and eight points, respectively, in the third period. This allowed Boljoon to creep closer and pose a tough challenger before Balankig put things in order for Samboan.

The win eliminated Boljoon, which had three loses in five games from the quarterfinal race, while giving Samboan the first seat to the next round for Bracket S2 as they improved to 4-1.