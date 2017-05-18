4 Cebuanos join PHL TKD squad | SunStar

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
By
Edri K. Aznar

FOUR Cebuano jins will join the Philippine National Taekwondo Team that will compete in the Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships next month in Vietnam.

Alyssa Lou O. Llenes, 13, Dennis Francis Arquero, 14, of University of San Carlos-North Campus (USC-NC); Jon Alexander S. Llenes-, 12, of Cebu City National Science High School (CCNSHS); and Johann Abelard Concepcion, 14, of Sacred Heart School (SHS) will represent flag and country in the taekwondo tournament on June 6 to 9.

The four Cebuano jins left for Manila yesterday to join the rest of the team for training there. The national team is scheduled to leave for Vietnam on June 3.

All four jins are trained by world champion Glenn Lava.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 18, 2017.

