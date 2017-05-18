Bogo, Dalaguete make quarterfinal in Gov. Cup caging
BOGO City finished its elimination round carrying an unblemished record going to the quarterfinal round after scoring another 99-75 rout over Santa Fe in the North Division Bracket 3 competition of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-cities/municipalities basketball tournament held in Bogo City Wednesday evening.
Augustin Salundaguit led Bogo with 18points.
Meanwhile, Dalaguete formally clinched a slot to the quarterfinal round following a thrilling 86-84 win against the erstwhile frontrunning Samboan in the South Division Bracket 2 held in Alcoy.
Ginatilan pulled the rug from under the host team Alcoy following a 93-78 win and Oslob kept Santander winless following a 106-63 bashing.
Dalaguete’s win improved their record to 4-1 dropping Samboan to 4-2 as S2 will formally close its elimination round games today in Dalaguete.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 19, 2017.
