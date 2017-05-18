Makinano wins martinez chess in San Remegio
Anthony Makinano showed he still got the moves that helped him earned the Fide Master title as he won the 4th Mayor Mariano Martinez Open Chess Tournament held in San Remegio last Saturday.
Makinano defeated all his first eight opponents before giving up his final match to winning the title in the 9-Rounds Swiss System competition.
The third seed Makinano defeated Bables Unah Cababan, Jay Lepiten, Aaron Keife Charles Sinining, Rowena Padro, top seed NM Merben Roque, Johnny Wellem Carzano, Adrian Basil Basilgo and Bhell Ortiz before losing his final match to Edsel Vosotros.
The loss however, did not affect Makinano’s placings as he was the only player who had a perfect 8.0 score, which was 1.5 points ahead of Vosotros, who was already running second to Makinano following his win over Roque in Round 9.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 19, 2017.
