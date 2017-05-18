Po extends winning streak, wins CCC Jrs. Club title

THE reigning Philippine Amateur Open champion Peter Tyler Po stretched his winning streak after reigning at the Cebu Country Club (CCC) Junior Club Championship last Wednesday in Banilad, Cebu City.

The 17-year-old shotmaker dominated Joaquin Velez, 9 and 8, in the 36-hole championship match to win the junior title just four days after being crowned as the new CCC men’s club champion.

The stalwart of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu extended his streak to three in a span of about three weeks. Before the CCC events, the young golf prospect inked a huge victory with a career-boosting win at the Philippine Amateur Open at Orchard Golf and Country Club.

Po quickly went to work in the junior championship match, putting up a commanding 8-up lead after the first 18 holes. The match ended after the 28th hole with Po having a 9-up lead with eight holes left in the 36-hole finals.

Po finished the finals with six birdies against five bogeys, he fired a string of birdies at the start of the second 18-hole in Nos. 19, 21 and 22 after a birdie in holes No. 2, 10 and 12.

The top-seeded Po made it to the finals after beating No.5 Eaton Alazas, 7 and 6, in the semis; and No.8 Vince Ong Oh, 9-up, in the first round.

One of Cebu’s top female junior golfer Junia Gabasa, on the other hand, won the girls’ division over Riko Nagai, 5 and 3.

In the Summer Dependents Division, top-seeded Daniel Jed Yap snagged the title after beating Choi Yoon Sung, 8 and 7.