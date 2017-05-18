Sharapova vows to rise after French Open snub
MARIA Sharapova is vowing to “rise up again,” a day after she was denied a wild-card entry for the French Open.
On her Twitter feed Wednesday, Sharapova posted these words: If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday. No words, games, or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many.”
French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli announced Tuesday that he decided not to invite Sharapova to play at Roland Garros, where the main draw starts May 28.
She recently returned to the tour after serving a 15-month doping ban.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 19, 2017.
