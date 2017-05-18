Talamban upsets Bulldogs

THE Talamban Diamonds rallied late in the game to drop the upset ax on Bulldogs, 18-17, in the championship game of the 2017 Hinapakay sa Talamban Fiesta Tournament at the Talamban Elementary School grounds last Sunday. The Diamonds were trailing to Bulldogs in all but the seventh inning.

The Diamonds had its first lead at the bottom of the seventh inning after batter Louie Malazarte connected which gave the second base the chance to score on a title-clinching run.