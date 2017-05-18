Talamban upsets Bulldogs | SunStar

Talamban upsets Bulldogs

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Talamban upsets Bulldogs

Thursday, May 18, 2017
By
Richiel S. Chavez

THE Talamban Diamonds rallied late in the game to drop the upset ax on Bulldogs, 18-17, in the championship game of the 2017 Hinapakay sa Talamban Fiesta Tournament at the Talamban Elementary School grounds last Sunday. The Diamonds were trailing to Bulldogs in all but the seventh inning.

The Diamonds had its first lead at the bottom of the seventh inning after batter Louie Malazarte connected which gave the second base the chance to score on a title-clinching run.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 19, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments