22 teams join Dreamers caging

TWENTY-TWO teams and more than 300 players from all over the country will be in Cebu City for the Dreamers Regional Basketball Challenge that will open doors on May 23-27 at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Old Campus.

The project, which was conceptualized by former Cebuana Lhuillier head coach Beaujing Acot, will bring in six teams from Manila, one from Lipa City of Batangas, four from Mindanao, six from other cities in the Visayas and five teams from Cebu to compete for the 13-Under, 16-Under ad 18-Under titles at stake.

Participating in the 13-U competition are Pinoy Youth Dreamers Manila (Blue Team), PYD Manila (Red), Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, PYD Cagayan de Oro, Rdak PYD Cebu, Lipa Batangas, RP Elite 13 and St. John Institute of Bacolod; Zamboanga del Norte, PYD Manila Blue, PYD Manila Red, SHS-AdC, B-Meg Bacolod, PYD CdO, Don Bosco-Dumaguete and Leyte National University of Tacloban competing in the 16-U competition; and SHS-AdC Team 1, SHS-AdC Team 2, PYD Manila, Zamboanga del Norte, Don Bosco Dumaguete and Sacred Heart Tacloban will play in the 18Under category.