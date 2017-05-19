Gritty Pinays overcome Myanmar in semis

THE Philippines is off to the finals of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Girls Under-15 Championship 2017 following a timely goal by Myria Garcia at the KM16 Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.

The Philippines, which hasn’t allowed a single goal in their three group stage matches, took the lead with a goal by Myria Garcia in the 39th minute last Thursday night.

However, disaster struck in the second half with Pyae Paye Su hitting back-to-back goals in the 47th and 52nd minutes.

But the Pinays showed their resiliency as they refused to give up. Viviana Cera hit the equalizer in the 57th minute before Garcia booked the finals seat with a goal in the 76th.

The Philippines entered the semifinals with an unbeaten slate of three wins in the group stage, while Thailand also dominated its group, also going undefeated with four victories. The Philippines and Thailand, which routed Cambodia, 6-0, in the other semifinal, face off for the AFF Girls Under-15 Championship 2017 title tonight.

“It was a hard game and my credit to the Myanmar girls for the effort they put in today. But we were confident as we had beaten them last year (at the AFC U14 meet),” Philippines head coach Mariella Benitez told the aseanfootball.org.

The win was the Philippines’ fourth straight in the tournament. The girls blanked Indonesia, 2-0, in their debut and routed Cambodia, 3-0, next. The Philippines also set a similar scoreline against Singapore to top their group and advance to the semifinals.