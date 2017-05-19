Kraut to hold coaches’ training in Cebu
TENNIS coach Roland Kraut will impart his coaching skills to Cebuano coaches who want to upgrade their teaching skills in the 2-day Cebu City stop of the Pinoy Tennis Trainers training program that will start at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Citigreen Tennis Resort.
Kraut, who is an ITF Level 3 Coach is hoping to educate the coaches around the country of the advance tennis coaching and game preparation for their athletes.
“I want to help educate coaches around the country on tennis coaching. We don’t lack players, what we needed are good coaches, who can give good tips to their athletes and make them better. We also lack exposure of our coaches in high level coaching. That is why the Pinoy Tennis Trainers is here to help them achieve that,” Kraut said.
The event is open to all tennis enthusiasts who wanted to learn to coach/train.
