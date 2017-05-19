Toledo looks to keep record clean
WITH the quarterfinal slot already in the bag, South Division Bracket 3 leader Toledo City will play not just to keep an unblemished record in the elimination round but for the top cash prize of the division as well as the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities/municipalities basketball elimination round tonight.
Toledo City will host Badian in the main game at 8p.m., while Dumanjug will be shooting to steal the No.2 slot when they play Alegria in the opening game at 6:30 p.m. at the Barba Sports Complex in Toledo City.
At the Consolacion Sports Complex, the race for the second place finish in bracket N1 continues with host team Consolacion Sarok (3-1) playing Tudela (1-3) in the main game at 8p.m., while Compostela (3-1) looks for a miracle to subdue the powerhouse and frontrunner Mandaue City (4-0) at 6:30 p.m. ,while Pilar (0-4) will try to exit with a win as they play Liloan (1-3) in the opening game at 5 p.m.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 20, 2017.
