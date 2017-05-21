Cebuanos top Guihulngan eco-trail

CEBU’S triathletes topped the open category of the 1st Eco Trail Triathlon at the Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental yesterday.

Sherwin Managil of Sante Barley Triathlon Team and Mary Luz Shimizu of Repro Optima led the Cebuanos, winning the men’s and women’s open.

Managil clocked 1 hour, 58 minutes and 10 seconds in the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40K bike and 12K run race, which started and ended at the Guihulgan Freedom Rizal Park. Chobie Duenas of Motor Ace-Kawasaki Racing Team nabbed second place in 1:58:16, while Karl Greysa Le settled for third with 2:01:40.

Shimizu, meanwhile, stamped her class in the women’s division and completed the course in 2:26:25.

Hazel Busa, also from Sante Barley, claimed second place in 2:43:21, while Cebuana Nyza Archival placed third to round up the top three.