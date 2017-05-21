Limpag: Livestream misfortune

THE Philippines 15-Under girls team had been racking win after win and I didn’t even get to see any of their games. So I readily accepted an invitation from Dino Musni--whose daughter Trizza is part of the team along with fellow Cebuana Rizzamae Ugbaniel--to watch the finals against Thailand together with Dino’s wife, mom and daughter Tara (whose name once appeared in a caption for a photo of Trizza), Cocoy Pastrana and Louie Arreglo, whose sons play for Paref Springdale.

It was obvious among the dads who had a kid in the game as Dino, always fidgety, tended to crack jokes while we were waiting for the live feed (and every time it went off).

“Isuwat gud dira bay nga sabaan kaayo si Dino.”

Well, who can blame him? It’s not every day that your daughter is part of a team that plays Thailand for the gold medal. Though the Thais, the winner last year and a 6-0 winner over Cambodia in the other semis, were favored, I was confident of the team’s chances.

Especially after how they fought back after getting a goal down to even it up. Then the darn feed went bonkers and when it resumed, the Thais were heading to the center of the field for the restart after a goal. (It would happen a couple more times.) Every time the livestream froze, Gian, like any kid these days, would rescue his dad and try to restart the feed.

There was also a Smart TV on hand but we were afraid any more “miss-taps” on our part would cause the feed to go out altogether.

We caught the match in the middle of the first half and we saw how we were denied a potential equalizer as one striker opted to go through the side insted of chipping over the keeper. The feed went bonkers again and it was 3-1.

Still, we all thought, just one quick goal in the second half and we’ll be back in business. That’s what exactly what happened and I tell you, there were fewer than 10 people watching that game but we sounded like a hundred when that goal happened.

But it wasn’t meant to be. An own goal broke the girls’ momentum and we spent the rest of the night wondering how we could relay to the coaching staff to bring in fresh legs.

Still, a silver medal is a silver medal and what the girls have achieved in their couple of months of training is something. I hope this batch continues to compete and jell as a team and I hope they’ll return next year for the U16.

And I hope, too, the livestream would be better.