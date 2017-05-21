Philippines settles for silver in AFF

THE Philippines settled for second place in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Girls Under-15 Championship 2017 after being outclassed by Thailand, 6-2, in the championship match at KM16 Stadium in Vientiane, Laos last Saturday night.

Thailand, unbeaten in the tournament from start to finish, got it going early with a 12th minute goal from striker Ploychompoo Somnok. Midfielder Myria Garcia scored a quick equalizer from a long range shot six minutes later.

Ploychompoo hit her second goal in the 22nd minute to give back Thailand the lead and Trinity Parascandola made it 3-1 at the halftime break after a goal in the 30th.

The Philippines, coached by Marielle Benitez, needed a quick goal in the second half to get back in the game and Vivian Cera did just that, needing just two minutes to make it 3-2.

However, 10 minutes later, Pattarnan Aupuchai got Thailand a two-goal cushion with a header in from a corner kick by Ploychompoo. In the 54th, Keanne Dedel’s header off a Thai free kick sailed toward the Philippines own keeper, making it 5-2, and dampening the comeback efforts of the Pinays.

Janista Jinantuya sealed the match with Thailand’s sixth goal in the waning minutes of the match.

The Philippines was impressive, also going undefeated before losing to Thailand in the finals.

The Philippines had two Cebuanas in the line up - goalkeeper Rizamae Ugbaniela and midfielder Trizza Mae Musni.